CLINTON, MD. (WUSA9) - Two teens have been charged in the attempted murder of a cab driver in Clinton and were connected to a separate cab carjacking two hours later, Prince George's County Police said.

Around 2:35 a.m., police responded to a shooting in the 9000 block of Ballard Lane. When they arrived they found the cab driver suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He is currently in critical condition, but stable.

An investigation revealed that the cab driver went to Ballard Lane to pick up a fare when he was approached by 17-year-old Malik Samuels of Upper Marlboro, Maryland and 17-year-old Robert Walker of Greenbelt, Maryland. Police said the suspects demanded money then shot the driver.

About two hours later, police said Samuels and Walker were involved in a separate carjacking of a cab driver in Largo, Maryland.

The victim arrived at Woodlawn Boulevard and Torington Place to pick up a customer. Police said one of the suspects going in the cab and demanded money and the cab. The suspects got away with the vehicle.

The driver was not hurt in this case.

Both Samuels and Walker are being charged with attempted murder and related charges. Both are being charged as adults.





