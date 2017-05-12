Teens arrested in noose incident at middle school

CROFTON, MD (WUSA9) - Two teenagers have been arrested for hanging a noose outside Crofton Middle School, Anne Arundel County Police said Friday.

Conner Prout and John Havermann, both 19, are facing charges of trespassing on school property, trespassing posted property, disturbing school operations, and disorderly conduct.

RELATED: Noose found hanging outside Md. middle school

“I am very proud of the hard work our detectives put in to solving this case," said Police Chief Timothy Altomare. I am hopeful that this swift arrest offers at least some degree of closure for the students, faculty and staff at the Crofton Middle School."

Police said school surveillance video showed the teens outside the school early Thursday morning.

A teacher found the noose hanging on an exterior light fixture around 11 a.m. that day. A school custodian removed it immediately.

"There is no place in our community for the sentiment communicated by such an act, and we will always give 100% effort to bring to justice anyone who commits a crime espousing hateful ideology,” Chief Altomare said.

© 2017 WUSA-TV