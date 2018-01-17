WUSA
Tanker truck overturns, spills 50 gallons of fuel in PG County

Chelsea Cirruzzo, WUSA 7:11 PM. EST January 17, 2018

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD. (WUSA9) -  A tanker truck overturned on Old Indian Head Highway and Van Brady Road in Prince George’s County, spilling about 50 gallons of fuel on Wednesday afternoon.

The spillage blocked the entire road, causing delays for hours. According to Prince George’s County Fire, the driver suffered minor injuries.

Hazmat was called to handle the fuel spill and another tanker arrived to offload any oil remaining in the truck. The cause is still under investigation.

