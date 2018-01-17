Tanker truck overturns, spills 50 gallons of fuel in PG County

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD. (WUSA9) - A tanker truck overturned on Old Indian Head Highway and Van Brady Road in Prince George’s County, spilling about 50 gallons of fuel on Wednesday afternoon.

The spillage blocked the entire road, causing delays for hours. According to Prince George’s County Fire, the driver suffered minor injuries.

Hazmat was called to handle the fuel spill and another tanker arrived to offload any oil remaining in the truck. The cause is still under investigation.

Update Overturned Fuel Oil Truck, 10800 Blk Old Indian Head Road, Brandywine. Road will remain closed w/ PGFD remaining on the scene for HazMat cleanup. Expect delays pic.twitter.com/2isI9iiw8Z — PGFD PIO (@PGFDNews) January 17, 2018

