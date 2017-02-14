WUSA
Suspect steals ATM from Md. gas station on Valentine's Day

WUSA 6:53 AM. EST February 14, 2017

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD (WUSA9) - A suspect is on the loose after stealing an ATM from an Exxon gas station in Anne Arundel County, Md. early Tuesday morning. 

Around 4 a.m., police say the suspect broke into Parkway Crossing Exxon on Route 198 near Russett Green East and stole an ATM. 

Police are still searching for the suspect. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

 

