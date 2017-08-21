Suspect accused of killing 3 kids ordered for psych evaluation after shouting in court

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD. (WUSA9) - Incoherent outbursts from a suspect accused of killing three children in Prince George’s County created chaos in a courtroom Monday morning.

The mother of suspect Antonio Williams shouted “Mommy loves you” repeatedly while being restrained by family members. That caused relatives of the murdered children to leap from their seats and begin screaming back while surging toward the woman and her family.

A heavy contingent of Prince George’s County deputies physically intervened to keep the two groups separated.

Outside the Prince George’s County Courthouse, the woman who identified herself as Williams’ mother then attempted to assault members of the media pursuing the group.

Williams was ordered to be held for a psychiatric evaluation causing the postponement of a bond review.

Williams appeared to be resisting deputies who were attempting to get him into the courtroom. Observers overheard shouting as scuffling through a door leading to the court room.

Williams cried and shouted incoherently in court while struggling in his seat and being restrained by four deputies.

He then repeatedly shouted: “Im not the one you are looking for!” before family members in the courtroom erupted.

Chaos in court. Antonio Williams ordered for psych evaluation after shouting in court appearance. — Scott Broom (@scottbroom) August 21, 2017

