Surprise! UMD hopeful gets word he was admitted with a marching band on his front lawn

LANHAM, MD - It’s that time of year- when high school seniors across the nation are living in high suspense, waiting to hear back from their college of choice.

But instead of a typical form letter, Daniel Okereke got the surprise of a lifetime: a full marching band on his front lawn, as well as the news that he’d been accepted into the University of Maryland’s limited enrollment A. James Clark School of Engineering.

‘I was not expecting this!” Said Okereke.

UMD Director of Admissions Shannon Gundy said the school has been coordinating with Okereke’s mother for weeks to pull off the surprise.

Gundy said Okereke stood out from the tens of thousands of applicants because he is an outstanding student and person.

“He is also a caretaker, for his grandmom. And we thought that was really special,” said Gundy.

Okereke was dressed in his Sunday best, ready to head out the door to church when a UMD bus rolled up in front of his house.

Okereke was greeted with a band and cheering crowd to hand him his admission form in person.

“I’ve always wanted to study engineering, and now I’m going to get that opportunity to do that,” said Okereke. “It feels amazing!”

