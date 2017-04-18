Students evacuate fiery school bus in St. Mary's Co

LEONARDTOWN, MD. (WUSA9) - Students had to evacuate a fiery school bus in St. Mary's County early Tuesday morning, St. Mary's Co Sheriff said.

Deputies responded to the area of Point Lookout Rd. and Fairgrounds Road for a report of a school bus on fire at 7:43 a.m.





The investigation shows that school bus #639 was taking a full bus of students to Leonardtown High School when the engine compartment started to smoke.

Officials said the bus driver pulled over to the side of the road in front of Leonardtown Middle School and got the students off the bus right away. The bus caught on fire after all the students had been removed.

Nobody was injured in the incident. Part of the road in front of the school is temporarily closed.

The investigation remains ongoing.

The St. Mary’s County Public Schools administration is actively working to notify the parents of the students. Parents with questions are asked to contact their child’s school directly.

