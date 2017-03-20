Student stabbed during class at Crossland HS in Temple Hills, police say

(Photo: PGPD News)

TEMPLE HILLS, MD. (WUSA9) - A student was stabbed during class at Crossland High School in Temple Hills Monday morning, Prince George's County police said.

Police said the victim was stabbed after a verbal argument turned violent with the suspect. The stabbing happened during a class that was happening outside on campus.

Officers arrested the male suspect and recovered the weapon. The suspect in the stabbing is a former student, police stated.

According to authorities the victim has been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The stabbing that happened at Crossland High School, located at 6901 Temple Hill Rd. is currently under investigation.

Crossland High School was not put on lockdown since everything happened within a short time frame.

