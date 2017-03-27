Student plans violent attack at Md. high school, police say

School classroom, stock image. (Photo: Getty Images)

FREDERICK COUNTY, MD (WUSA9) - An 18-year-old student has been charged after planning a violent attack at her high school in Frederick County, Maryland.

Investigators say Nichole Cevario of Thurmont, Md. threatened to carry out some sort of violent act at Catcotin High School.

Authorities say they did find explosive materials at her home during their investigation, however, none was found on campus.

The items police found include:

A shotgun with ammunition

Pipes with end caps

Shrapnel

Fireworks

Magnesium

Tape

Fuse material

During the investigation, police also found Cevario’s journal which spelled out a detailed shooting that she planned to execute on specific date in April.

The journal included a timeline that revealed how she was going to execute the plot and her expectations at each stage of the event.

Investigators said they are confident of her intent, but are still trying to evaluate if Cevario would have had the will to execute the event. According to her journal, Cevario planned on dying on the date of the shooting.

Right now, Cevario is undergoing a mental evaluation at Frederick Memorial Hospital.

Cevario has been charged with possession of explosive material with intent to create a destructive device and possession of incendiary material with the intent to create a destructive device.

Any one that has information related to this investigation is asked to contact SGT Greg Warner at 301-600-2583.



