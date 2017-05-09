Student cut at Baltimore County high school

School classroom in Japanese high school (Photo: maroke)

OWINGS MILLS, MD. (AP) - Police say a student has been cut by a sharp object at a Baltimore County high school.

County police said in a statement that officers and fire units were called to Owings Mills High School on Tuesday morning for a report of an injured student.

Police say a music teacher spotted the 11th grader staggering on the second floor of the school and went to help. The teacher walked the student to the nurse's office and they called 911. The 18-year-old student was taken to a hospital with injuries that aren't thought to be life-threatening.

Police say the student isn't cooperating and it's not clear what led to his injury. No weapon has been found and police say they do not have a suspect.

