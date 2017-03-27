Starving puppy found thrown out in plastic container

COLUMBIA, MD. (WUSA9) - Police are looking for the owner of a puppy that was found in a plastic storage container and left for dead.

Around 4 p.m. Saturday, Howard County officials received a 911 call from a person who said they found a storage container in a grassy area. The person said the container lid was drilled with holes and inside was an emaciated puppy that could not stand or move.

Animal control officer responded to the scene and took the 10-week-old puppy to an emergency clinic. Once at the clinic, veterinarians said the brindle pit bull was extremely malnourished, had open wounds, was missing fur and was covered in urine and feces.

The puppy, nicknamed Eddy, is responding well to treatment and the shelter has already received requests to adopt the dog once he completes his lengthy recovery process.

Investigators are very interested in obtaining any possible information about the dog’s owner and/or the person who discarded him. Anyone with information is urged to call Animal Control at 410-313-2780 or email animalcontrol@howardcountymd.gov.

