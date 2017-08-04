Standoff with police in Prince George's Co. ends peacefully

NEW CARROLLTON, MD (WUSA9) - A standoff between a man and police in Prince George's County ended peacefully Friday night.

Officers were called to the Fountain Club Apartments in New Carrollton. When officers walked up, they heard three gunshots and took cover.

Shortly after, three people came out of the building and were taken into custody.

Final Barricade Update. No further information. PIO has cleared the scene. pic.twitter.com/KP3Lcfbkv4 — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) August 5, 2017

