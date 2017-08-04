WUSA
Standoff with police in Prince George's Co. ends peacefully

A peaceful end to a standoff with police in Prince George's Co.

WUSA 11:48 PM. EDT August 04, 2017

NEW CARROLLTON, MD (WUSA9) - A standoff between a man and police in Prince George's County ended peacefully Friday night. 

Officers were called to the Fountain Club Apartments in New Carrollton. When officers walked up, they heard three gunshots and took cover.

Shortly after, three people came out of the building and were taken into custody.

