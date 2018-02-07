BALTIMORE, MD. (WUSA9) - Passengers of a Southwest Airlines flight headed to Montego Bay, Jamaica from BWI had to disembark Wednesday after plane stopped while taxiing out on the runway.

The incident happened shortly after 10 a.m. According to airport officials, as the aircraft was taxiing out for departure, it turned and stopped near the taxiway pavement edge.

All passengers disembarked from the plane and were transported back to the airport terminal.

As of 11:50 a.m., the plane was on the taxiway pavement and was not moving.

No injuries were reported.

Officials are working to determine the cause of the incident.

BWI Marshall Airport employees responded to the incident scene, along with the BWI Marshall Airport Fire and Rescue Department, Maryland Transportation Authority Police and Southwest Airlines personnel.

