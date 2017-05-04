Soccer coach arrested for sexually abusing 7-year-old, police say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD. (WUSA9) - A Montgomery County soccer coach is accused of sexually abusing a minor, according to police.

Police arrested 47-year-old Miquel Alfredo Flores, 47, was arrested for having inappropriate sexual contact with a seven-year-old girl.

Investigators said it happened on multiple occasions in the summer of 2015 at the Centerway Park soccer field in Montgomery Village during soccer practice.

Flores is the head soccer coach for The Academia De Futbol Salvadorena.

He was charged with one count of sexual abuse of a minor and one count of third-degree sex offense.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims who have had contact with Flores. Detectives are urging anyone with information regarding inappropriate contact involving Miguel Alfredo Flores to contact the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240.773.5400.

