Siblings reunite with firefighter who saved them 58 years ago

HYATTSVILLE, MD (WUSA9) - A reunion 58 years in the making happened Tuesday at the Chillum Adelphi Fire Station.

Linda and Michael Hart have been looking for the firefighter who saved them in 1959 when they were only 2 and 3 years old.

The Hart children were napping while their mother did laundry. Stu Newman was a firefighter at the time and helped pull them to safety. Michael was unconscious at the time.

The children, now adults, have always wondered about the man who saved them. Using the 1959 news article, Michael got Stu's name. He then contacted a firefighter friend in Prince George's County. Almost immediately, using Facebook, the connections were made.

Stu Newman remained as humble as ever Tuesday, saying he had no idea what had happened to the children he saved all those years ago.

"Sometimes the universe opens up and shows amazing things,” Michael Hart said. “Thank you so much for being there that day and just doing your job, and I hope we can be friends forever."

Newman retired 25 years ago as a Battalion Chief. He also delivered twins in the back of a cab. Newman continues to teach new EMT's how to save lives.

