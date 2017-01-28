Siblings design t-shirts to help with Ellicott City flood recovery

COLUMBIA, MD (WUSA9) - A fourth-grader, her older brother and now a growing team of kids in Howard County are using their love for animals and art to make a big difference in Ellicott City flood recovery.

When violent floodwaters turned Ellicott City's Main Street into an ominous river in July, nine-year-old Amanda Wang was not just worried about the people in danger, but the area's wildlife and house pets too.

"When I heard about the Ellicott City flooding, I was thinking 'what about the animals that got hurt?'," Amanda said.

It was a thought that lingered on the fourth-grader's mind for a while. Knowing some people were forced out of their homes and businesses, she was afraid that leaving everything behind included pets.

"I love animals and I felt really sad for them," Amanda said. "So, I started drawing some of these animal t-shirts just to make people think about them."

Amanda came up with the idea about a month after the flood. Making hand-drawn t-shirts was part of a larger plan to raise awareness about animals in emergency situations and to help the community bounce back.

Amanda, who attends Pointers Run Elementary, makes the shirts with her older brother Arthur, who is 12 years old. He loves to draw and enjoys helping his little sister with her vision.

"I started drawing a couple years ago," Arthur said. " Ellicott City is a special place for our family."

Inspired by original pictures online, the two improvise their sketches that are taped to a wooden boar. The bright colored t-shirts are placed over the board and clipped. From there, they trace the designs and add one empowering word beneath the picture.

There are seven designs that include pictures of owls, panthers, eagles and lions. Each is sold for $15. All of the proceeds go to the Ellicott City Partnership(ECP), a non-profit dedicated to restoring the historic area.

The two set a goal to raise $1,000 to donate to the non-profit. Just recently, they exceeded their goal by raising $1,026. Just over $560 has already been submitted.

"Every penny goes back to the people affected by the flood," said ECP Executive Director Maureen Sweeney Smith.

Smith tells WUSA, recovery efforts are on the fast track because of people like Amanda and Arthur. She admires their concern for animals.

"There were many people who couldn't get back to their house to get their animals food or medication or anything like that," Smith said. "So, we were able to give gift cards to everybody through this fund that Amanda and Arthur have raised money for.

The organization has raised $1.8 million since the flood happened. Smith said $1.5 million in grants has already been distributed. The rest will be handed out soon.

Meantime, Arthur and Amanda will continue their project hoping to reach their next goal of $1,500. There are 12 students, all from different schools across the Howard County Public School System, helping them.

" They are eager to help the community and the community is helping back," said Yujie Wang, Arthur and Amanda's father.

"I'm so proud they're making the efforts and bringing more kids along to join this project," said Zhiling Li, the kids’ mother.

The t-shirts are being sold at Amanda’s school, Pointers Run Elementary. Howard County Chinese School is also another location to support the effort.

