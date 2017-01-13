1 student shot behind Suitland High School

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD. (WUSA9) - A student was injured after another student opened fire behind Suitland High School, Prince George's County police said.

The shooting happened around 12 p.m. Friday in the woodline behind the school.

According to police, two students left school grounds and went onto an adjacent apartment complex property. That is when police believe the two got into an argument and one student shot the other in the leg. Police said the victim ran back into the school for help.

The student was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said this is not an active shooter situation and are investigating whether the shooter ran back inside the school or not.

