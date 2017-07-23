Severe damage after storm hits Maryland Eastern Shore

KENT ISLAND, MD. (WUSA9) - Parts of Kent Island and a few other places on the Maryland Eastern Shore were impacted by a possible tornado touch down overnight, according to officials.

Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Department is currently surveying the amount of damage done.

At least one person was injured in the storms. The person has non-life-threatening injuries. It is very important that people shelter in place until the power situation is under control. An estimation of 8,000 people are without power, officials stated in a press conference.

Rt. 8 South is currently closed.

© 2017 WUSA-TV