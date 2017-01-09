Woman seriously injured after crash on Beltway

LANDOVER, MD (WUSA9) - A woman was seriously injured in a crash on the Beltway in Landover.

The Prince George’s Fire Department reported a woman was trapped in a vehicle. Emergency responders were able to get her out. Crews rushed to her an area hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries.

Originally, police were going to have a Medavac land on the Beltway, but officers canceled the chopper after getting the woman out of the vehicle.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information comes in.