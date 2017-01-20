PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD. (WUSA9) - A semi-driver jumped to safety after a crash Friday afternoon, Prince George’s County Police said.

Police said a car was driving on the wrong side of Rt 301 approaching Rt 50 when it crashed head-on with the semi-truck, causing the semi’s cab to burst into flames.

Cpl Piazza saw the thick smoke and responded to the scene. When he arrived, he put out the flames and with the help of bystanders, pulled the victim out fo the car.

Driver of car taken to hospital with non life threatening injuries. We thank Cpl. Piazza for his bravery. Info about this crash? Call @MDSP pic.twitter.com/c6Lj4WnE7d — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) January 20, 2017

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

Information will be updated as it becomes available.

(© 2017 WUSA)