Second man charged after allegedly helping set pregnant woman on fire

WUSA 2:47 PM. EDT November 02, 2017

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD (WUSA9) - Police have charged another man with attempted murder for helping intentionally set a pregnant woman on fire inside her Capitol Heights home.

Jonathan Edward Miller, 27, was arrested Thursday.

Police said Miller helped 34-year-old Laquinn Phillips set his pregnant girlfriend, Andrea Grinage, on fire.

Grinage was burned across most of her body and had to deliver her baby seven weeks premature.

Last month, Grinage’s baby was taken home from the hospital by family Tuesday.

