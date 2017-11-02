Second man charged after allegedly helping set pregnant woman on fire

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD (WUSA9) - Police have charged another man with attempted murder for helping intentionally set a pregnant woman on fire inside her Capitol Heights home.

Jonathan Edward Miller, 27, was arrested Thursday.

RELATED: Police: Man charged with attempted murder after setting pregnant girlfriend on fire

Police said Miller helped 34-year-old Laquinn Phillips set his pregnant girlfriend, Andrea Grinage, on fire.

Grinage was burned across most of her body and had to deliver her baby seven weeks premature.

RELATED: Baby of pregnant woman set on fire will go home with family

Last month, Grinage’s baby was taken home from the hospital by family Tuesday.

© 2017 WUSA-TV