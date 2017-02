(Photo: Montgomery County Fire and Rescue)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WUSA9) -- A search for a missing person is underway along the Potomac River in the Great Falls area Tuesday morning, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said.

A total of five boats have been deployed along with a US Park Eagle helicopter to help in the search.

The search is happening in the area of Great Falls and Old Angler's.

(© 2017 WUSA)