Route 50 westbound closes after pedestrian hit by car

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD. (WUSA9) - A man is suffering life threatening injuries after being struck by a car on Route 50 during the Wednesday morning commute.

The victim was hit on Route 50 westbound between Bay Dale Drive and Route 2. He has been transported to Shock Trauma.

Route 50 eastbound will reopen soon, but commuters can continue to expect closures and delays on Route 50 westbound.

No additional information has been released at this time.

