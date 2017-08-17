Roger Taney statue removed from State House in Annapolis overnight

(Photo: Hilary Lane)

ANNAPOLIS, MD. (WUSA9) - The statue of Roger B. Taney was removed from the Maryland State House in Annapolis overnight.

The controversial statue was removed between midnight and 2 a.m. on Friday.

Taney was a former Supreme Court justice who ruled that all slaves, even free slaves, could not be US citizens.

The scene during the removal process was peaceful. A few locals gathered to take pictures and watch history unfold. The statue has been in place for 145 years.

Governor Larry Hogan gave his nod of approval and then the State House Trust Board voted to remove the statue Wednesday.

There is no word yet on where the statue of Taney will be housed.

