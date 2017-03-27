Roads close after man barricades himself in Md. home

CHARLES COUNTY, MD (WUSA9) - Rt. 6 is closed between Poseytown Road and Baptist Church Road in both directions in Charles County, Maryland after a man barricaded himself inside his home Monday morning, police said.

His home is located in the 4300 block of Port Tobacco Road in Nanejmoy.

Police say he has access to fire arms and is threatening to kill himself. Negotiators are on the way to the scene.

No one else is inside the home.

Officials advise anyone in area of Port Tobacco Road from Beaver Dam Road to Poseytown Road to leave the area or stay inside. Call 301-932-2222 for an escort out.

© 2017 WUSA-TV