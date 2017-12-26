WUSA
Resident shoots, kills man outside Md. home, police say

Hawa Konte, WUSA 9:51 AM. EST December 26, 2017

HYATTSVILLE, MD. (WUSA9) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Prince George’s County that left one man dead. 

The shooting happened right after 2 a.m. outside a home in the 6200 block of Sligo Creek Parkway in Hyattsville. Officers said a man who lives at the house shot another man standing outside. 

The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he later died. 

Police continue to investigate.
 

