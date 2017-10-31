Report on PGCPS grade tampering allegations to be released soon

Child hand using pencil to practice writing on a book. (Photo: junce)

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD (WUSA9) - The results of a state-ordered investigation into allegations of grade tampering in Prince George’s County are due Tuesday. However, the findings are not likely to be revealed publicly until members of the State Board of Education have a chance to review them, which could happen Tuesday evening in a conference call.

The results may not be released to everyone Thursday morning, according to MSDE spokesman William Reinhart.

The investigation was ordered by the Maryland State Board of Education at the direction of Maryland Governor Larry Hogan in June. Four members of Prince George's County's Board of Education alleged that whistle blowers had come forward with evidence of hundreds of cases of grades being changed for students who had not met state requirements for graduation. Whistle blowers alleged it was a scheme to raise the county's poor graduation rates.

Prince George's County Schools CEO Dr. Kevin Maxwell has strongly denied any effort to falsely inflate the graduation rate. Maxwell joined with the governor and others in calling for a state investigation to clear up the matter.

Maxwell's administration was criticized for failing to email rank-and-file teachers and administrators with contact information to provide details to investigators. School officials later relented and sent an email.

The investigation is being conducted for the Maryland State Board of Education by Washington D.C.-based Alvarez & Marsal Public Sector Services.

