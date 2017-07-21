Joint Base Andrews helicopter makes precautionary landing in Md.

SUITLAND, MD. (WUSA9) - A Joint Base Andrews helicopter made a "precautionary landing" in Prince George's County Friday morning, to Tech. Sgt. Robery Cloyse from Joint Base Andrews.

"We currently have a helicopter that made a precautionary landing near one of the medical facilities” Sgt. Cloyse said.

The helicopter had a precautionary light on, so they landed to make sure everything was fine.

Rick Carter, who is a private pilot told WUSA9 that he saw the helicopter coming in across Auth Place.

Carter saw the helicopter come in just above the treetops. The helicopter managed to make a very safe, controlled landing in the grass behind the Permanente parking lot.

Three military men were inside of the helicopter, according to Carter. They told the witness that they lost transmission and wheel pressure. The gage was apparently not lying and there was no fluid.

Nobody was injured in the incident, according to Sgt. Cloyse.

This happened about 3.5 miles away from Joint Base Andrews.

