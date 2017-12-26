MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD. (WUSA9) - The Montgomery County Council will hold a special session Tuesday to decide if tax papyers can prepay their property taxes before the GOP tax plan takes effect.

Under current tax code, property tax deductions are unlimited, but under the new GOP plan, a cap is placed at $10,000.

In Virginia and DC, rules are already in place to allow you to prepay your property tax bill.

Montgomery County Council will vote to follow suit at 10 a.m.

If you live in a jurisdiction that allows you to prepay your property tax bill, you'll have to call your mortgage company and your local treasurer's office.

