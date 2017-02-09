Racially charged photos lead to Prince George's Co. Police review

(Photo: Prince George's Co. Police)

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD (WUSA9) - A complaint from officers about racially charged photos has prompted an internal investigation at the Prince George’s County Police Department.

Several black and Hispanic officers filed the discrimination lawsuit with the Department of Justice against the police department. The DOJ hasn’t decided whether it will look into the complaint any further.

One photo shows a training dummy with its face replaced with a black man’s face. A curly wig is also seen on the floor. The police department said the items were used in training in 2015 and are no longer in the inventory.

Another photo shows a license plate on a white officer’s car. The letters are supposed to represent profanities against then-President Barack Obama.

“I found that repulsive. Repulsive. And does not represent the ideals, the policies or the practices of the Prince George’s County Police Department,” Chief Stawinski told reporters Thursday.

Just two days ago, a major in the Special Operations Division snapped a photo of writing on a locker. The phrase “color guard,” the word “color” was crossed out and the words “African American” were added in.

Chief Stawinski has not heard any information from the DOJ and said the complaining officers haven’t reached out to him.

The department has created an independent review board to look into the matter.

