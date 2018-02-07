Prosecutors believe suspect in Oxon Hill HS shooting was victim's ex-girlfriend

OXON HILL, MD (WUSA9) - On Tuesday, two teenagers were arrested in the shooting of a student on the grounds of Oxon Hill High School.

Investigators say the victim was lured into an SUV before he was shot on Monday evening.

State's Attorney Angela Alsobrooks said in a news conference on Wednesday that it appears that the young victim was dating the female suspect, 17-year-old Zanaya Bryant.

The motive may have been robbery.

Bryant and 18-year-old Anthony Hollingsworth are both charged with robbery and attempted murder.

Alsobrooks didn't mince words, when it comes to violence in schools.

Alsobrooks also said we need to do more to make sure our children have a safe place to learn.

