Prosecutor quits over sex show in front of glass door

OCEAN CITY, MD (WUSA9) - A Maryland prosecutor was sentenced Tuesday for a very public show of affection.
Prosecutors said Edward Rollins had sex with his wife—and committed other sex acts—in front of a sliding glass door at his Ocean City hotel.
Women in a neighboring building testified they saw the lewd show on multiple occasions over two days last June.
A jury found him guilty of indecent exposure and disorderly conduct. Rollins received a suspended sentence and probation Tuesday.
On Monday, he resigned from his job as the Cecil County prosecutor.
Rollins was in Ocean City at the time for a state’s attorney’s conference.
