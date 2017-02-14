Prosecutor quits over sex show in front of glass door

OCEAN CITY, MD (WUSA9) - A Maryland prosecutor was sentenced Tuesday for a very public show of affection.

Prosecutors said Edward Rollins had sex with his wife—and committed other sex acts—in front of a sliding glass door at his Ocean City hotel.

Women in a neighboring building testified they saw the lewd show on multiple occasions over two days last June.

A jury found him guilty of indecent exposure and disorderly conduct. Rollins received a suspended sentence and probation Tuesday.

On Monday, he resigned from his job as the Cecil County prosecutor.

Rollins was in Ocean City at the time for a state’s attorney’s conference.

