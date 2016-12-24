Procrastinators flock to local stores for last-minute shopping

BETHESDA, MD (WUSA9) - With Christmas morning just hours away, hundreds of procrastinators flocked to stores across the D.C. area, to get those last-minute gifts. At the Montgomery Westfield Mall in Bethesda, large crowds came to shop, starting at 7:00a.m. when the doors opened.

"I'm shopping for my girlfriend," said one shopper in Brookstone. "My mom, sister. I've got the Jewelery cleaner here. Try and get up early and beat the rush."

Surveys from the National Retail Federation showed that approximately 12 percent of U.S. shoppers were expected to wait until the last two days before buying gifts. Ellsworth Naylor was at the mall with his wife, shopping for his mother.

"Something large," he said. "Something warm. Something that she's really going to enjoy."

The NRF is projecting total retail sales to jump by approximately 3.6 percent this year, compared to last year. Cathy Horrowitz was out Hanukkah shopping for her four kids. The Jewish holiday begins on Sunday night, and runs for eight days.

"They get a lot more," she laughed. "Because it's every night... They get eight days of presents."

While many folks came out to shop Saturday, increasingly people did their browsing from home. Online sales were projected to reach 10 percent of total sales this year nationwide.