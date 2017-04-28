Prisoner in jail for attempting to murder cops on the run

Police Lights (Photo: WUSA)

HOWARD COUNTY, MD. (WUSA9) - Police are searching for a prisoner who was serving time for the attempted murder of officers after he escaped Friday, Howard County police said.

According to police, 28-year-old David M. Watson escaped from Clifton T. Perkins Hospital Center in the 8400 block of Dorsey Run Road in Jessup.

Watson was being transported to the hospital by the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office when he escaped custody and fled into a wooded area.

Police describe him as a white male, 5’ 8” and 140 pounds. He was last seen in the area of Dorsey Run Road and Patuxent Range Road.

Watson is serving time in Wicomico County for attempted murder of police officers.

Now, Howard County police are searching for Watson with patrol officers, K9 units and a police helicopter.

Anyone who sees a suspicious subject matching Watson's description should call 911.

