PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD. - The Prince George's County School Board voted to pass a resolution called "The Black Lives Matter Week of Action in Schools."

Starting Monday, students will begin to learn and discuss the Black Lives Matter movement. School board members felt it was important to bring conversations about social justice into the classroom. Because the majority of students who attend Prince George's County Schools are minorities, educators feel it's even more valuable to them.

"Racial bias and discrimination hold us all back. It's high time we embrace this reality and encourage education about social justice in our school communities," said Raaheela Ahmed, a school board member who represents District 5.

Exactly what the students will learn will be up to the individual schools and teachers. The discussion will tie into Black History Month and will continue through the end of the week.

Below is a look at the full resolution passed by the school board.

Black Lives Matter at Schools Week

