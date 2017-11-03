Nearly 5 percent of Prince George's HS students not eligible to graduate in 2016

(Photo: Prince George's County Public Schools)

UPPER MARLBORO, MD. (WUSA9) - Nearly five percent of Prince George's County Schools high school seniors given diplomas in 2016 were not eligible to graduate, according to a state audit released Friday.

Additionally, there are inadequate records to confirm the eligibility of at least 24.5 percent of graduates and investigators found evidence of irregularities in grade changes and the manipulation of transcripts after graduation.

"Examples of irregularities include graduating ineligible students, “goal seeking” a quarterly grade change to ensure a passing final grade, manipulation of transcripts post-graduation and excessive extra credit opportunities for failing students," the report stated.

The audit was ordered by the Maryland State Department of Education after whistle blowers made allegations that grades and transcripts were being changed to inflate the school system's graduation rate, which is a benchmark for progress.

School officials are expected to respond to the report's findings at a press conference at 1 p.m.

© 2017 WUSA-TV