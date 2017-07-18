MITCHELLVILLE, MD. (WUSA9) - Five of the top 10 most affluent African-American communities recently named by Black Entertainment Television are in Prince George's County, Md.

The communities are Ft. Washington, Friendly, Kettering, Woodmore and Mitchellville.

Mitchellville led the Prince George's communities coming in at #5 on the national list with a median annual household income of $109,184 and a population that is 85 percent African American.

The other communities that round out the BET list are in California and New York.

© 2017 WUSA-TV