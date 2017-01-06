Prince George's County woman missing

PRINCE GEORGE'S CO., MD (WUSA9) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman from Prince George’s County.
Shizue Foster, 71, was last seen Friday near Donnell Drive and Pennsylvania Avenue in Forestville, Md., right by the Penn Mar Shopping Center.
Foster is 5’5” and she was last seen wearing a dark coat and red pants.
Anyone who has seen her should call police immediately.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs