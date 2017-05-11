WUSA
Prince George's County officer indicted for misconduct

WUSA 1:09 PM. EDT May 11, 2017

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD. (WUSA9) - Prince George’s County Officer Adrian Crudup was indicted Thursday, the State’s Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

Officer Adrian Crudup was indicted for witness intimidation, accessory after the fact and misconduct in office.

Little information is known at this time.

We will have more as information becomes available. 

