Prince George's Co. NICU to reopen in April

CHEVERLY, MD (WUSA9) - The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the Prince George’s County Hospital Center is set to reopen Monday, April 3. It has been closed since November 2016.

Two closures, first in August, then again in November, occurred following the detection of the bacterium pseudomonas in the building.

Tests on the water supply, which is believed to be the original source of the pseudomonas, have been negative for 19 continuous weeks.

Upon investigation, remediation and consultation with public health authorities including the Maryland Department of Health and Mental Hygiene and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the hospital is operating under a two-pronged plan.

Continuous water treatment and ongoing testing, as well as vigilant clinical and technical measures including staff training, equipment sterilization, enhanced water and breast milk handling will be in place.

Officials are not sure of the specific source of the bacteria. Because pseudomonas is a regularly occurring pathogen in the environment, the CDC identified a number of possible transmission/exposure pathways including breast pump equipment, incubator humidifier reservoirs, human skin, or breastmilk.

The 15 babies who were transferred out of the NICU in August and November have all been discharged home with the exception of one who remains hospitalized for complications unrelated to pseudomonas.

