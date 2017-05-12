Prince George's Co. councilman pleads guilty to DUI

(Photo: Maryland.gov)

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD (WUSA9) - Prince George’s County councilman Mel Franklin has pleaded guilty to DUI.

Franklin was driving a Prince George’s County government vehicle when he rear-ended a Mercedes stopped at a light. The 40-year-old councilman drove away from the scene, but was seen walking about 70 yards away when officers arrived, police reported back in November.

Franklin pleaded guilty to DUI and a charge of failure to control speed and vehicle.

He was fined $645 and given probation, since this was his first offense.

Franklin represents District 9 in the county, which includes Accokeek, Brandywine, Clinton, Fort Washington, and Upper Marlboro. He’s been a member of the council since December 2009.

