Powerful photo of Md. deputy after devastating injury

CHESTERTOWN, MD (WUSA9) - Thousands are praying for the speedy recovery of Deputy Scott Hogan, who was shot last week while on duty.

On Monday, the Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Office shared a powerful picture of Deputy Hogan getting up with the help of a hospital worker.

His wife Julia Hogan shared this message: "We are overwhelmed by the generosity of the family we know as law enforcement. We have been reminded just how much all of us, America, owe those who serve and protect us every day."

On December 29th, the four-year veteran of the Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Office was helping a victim gather belongings after a domestic disturbance. Deputy Hogan soon found himself in a shootout with the woman's boyfriend, James Rich. Rich died and Deputy Hogan was shot just below his bullet proof best.

At Shock Trauma in Baltimore Saturday, Hogan underwent surgery for what doctors have described as a devastating injury. Deputy Hogan's condition has improved to stable.

A GoFundMe account has been established in his name to pay for medical expenses. You can donate here.