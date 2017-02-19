Powerball player in Md. wins $1 million

SYKESVILLE, MD. (AP) - No one won the massive Powerball jackpot on Saturday night, but someone in Maryland got richer anyway.
The Maryland Lottery says a $1 million winning ticket was sold at a convenience store in Sykesville.
The ticket matched all five white balls that were drawn but not the Powerball. The jackpot for Saturday night's drawing was $349 million.
The ticket sold in Maryland was one of nine $1 million or $2 million winners around the country.
The store in Sykesville will get a $2,500 bonus for selling the ticket.
The estimated jackpot for Wednesday's Powerball drawing is $403 million.
