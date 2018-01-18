Pot lollipops spotted in luggage in Baltimore

(Photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

BWI AIRPORT (WUSA9) - This is one souvenir you can’t bring to Baltimore.

A container of lollipops laced with marijuana was spotted in a bag at BWI Airport on January 11, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said. The traveler arrived from Iceland the day before.

There was no mistaking what was inside these lollipops.

“AMSTERDAM CANNABIS LOLLYPOPS” is plastered in big letters on the outside of the container along with a variety of pot leaves. There were 10 lollipops inside.

PREVIOUS: Heroin-filled lollipops seized at Dulles

The candies tested positive for THC, CBP said.

The agency didn’t say whether the traveler will face any charges.

© 2018 WUSA-TV