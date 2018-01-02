Police: Teen pedestrian dead after fatally struck by K-9 officer

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD. (WUSA9) - Police identified a teen as the pedestrian who was struck and killed by a Metro Transit Police K9-unit vehicle in Prince George’s County on New Year's day.

Authorities said 16-year-old Derrick T. Staton, of Clinton Maryland, was hit while crossing a roadway on Route 301.

Staton may have been a "contributing factor to the crash," said police.

PREVIOUS: K-9 police officer hits and kills pedestrian with car in Md.

The incident happened just before 1 p.m. on New Year's day.

The driver, Gary L. Bottalico, a Metro Transit Police Department officer, who works for the K9 unit, was on his way to work.

Bottalico was traveling northbound on Route 301 at Chadds Ford Drive. That's when Staton, for unknown reasons, walked into the street into oncoming traffic. He was struck by Bottalico's pickup truck.

Staton was found dead at the scene when police arrive.

Bottalico was not injured. He has been placed on administrative paid leave, which happens whenever a Metro Transit Officer is involved in an incident.

Investigators are collecting evidence any seeking anyone who may have witnessed the incident. Witnesses are urged to call the Forestville Barrack at 301-568-8101. The investigation continues.

