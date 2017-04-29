WUSA
Police search for husband after wife found dead in MD

WUSA 10:26 AM. EDT April 29, 2017

LUSBY, MD (WUSA9) - Police are searching for a woman's husband after she was found dead in Lusby, Maryland Friday night. 

Around 9:30 p.m., police responded to a residence on Rawhide Road for an assist sick or injured call. When officers arrived, they determined that 34-year-old Tanya Louise Harley was dead. They say she suffered a gunshot wound. 

According to police, her husband, 38-year-old James W. Harley Jr., is a suspect. He left the residence before police arrived and has not been located. 

Authorities do not know if he is on foot or in a vehicle. 

If you see any suspicious activities, please report them to Detective Mudd of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is the lead Detective and can be reached at 410-535-1600 ext. 2469 or muddjm@co.cal.md.us.   

 

 

