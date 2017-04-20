Police search for escaped detention center inmate

(Photo: Howard County Police Department) (Photo: HCPD)

COLUMBIA, MD (WUSA9) - Howard County Police need the public’s help finding a minimum-security Detention Center inmate who walked away from the Howard County General Hospital Thursday night.

Timothy David Powers, 52, of no fixed address, left the hospital in the 5700 block of Cedar Lane in Columbia around 8 p.m.

Police said he was receiving treatment but did not specify why.

Powers is described as a white male, 5’9” tall and about 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a burgundy sweater, jeans and shoes.

Police do not believe he had an immediate access to a vehicle.

Anyone with information should contact police by calling 911.

