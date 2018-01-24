Man injured after being shot in Clinton

CLINTON, MD. (WUSA9) - Prince George's County Police are responding to a shooting early Wednesday morning.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 9000 block of Ballard Lane in Clinton around 2:30 a.m.

When officers arrived to the scene, they discovered a man laying on the ground suffering from gun shot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical, but stable condition.

The victim has not been identified at this time.

Detectives are working to establish a suspect(s) and motive in the case.

No additional information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information in this investigation should call Prince George's Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. You don’t have to reveal your identity. There is a cash reward.

