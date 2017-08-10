Police officer hurt in Seat Pleasant motorcycle crash

SEAT PLEASANT, MD (WUSA9) - A police officer is in critical condition after a motorcycle accident in Seat Pleasant, Md. on Thursday night.

The crash happened on MLK Highway and Glen Willow Drive.

It is not clear what community the police officer is from. Officials say he was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

No further information has been released at this time.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

