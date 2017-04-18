Police need help identifying stabbing victim

FORESTVILLE, MD. (WUSA9) - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman found fatally stabbed in Forestville, Maryland.

Tuesday, detectives released a composite sketch of the victim who was fatally stabbed on Sunday in the 3300 block of Springdale Avenue.

Around 8:20 p.m. on April 16, officials said the victim knocked on a resident’s door looking for help before collapsing in the front yard. They said the victim and the resident did not know one another.

Now, investigators are asking for the community’s help in identifying her so that they can notify her loved ones.

Police describe her as an African American female, estimated to be between the ages of 20-23, 5’11” and 126 pounds. She did not have any scars, birthmarks or tattoos.

Detectives also released photos of the victim’s clothing, to include a knit cap, a shirt, jeans and her socks.

Detectives are actively working to identify the suspect(s) and motive in this investigation. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-772-4925. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), text “PGPD plus your message” to CRIMES (274637) on your cell phone or go to www.pgcrimesolvers.com and submit a tip online.

